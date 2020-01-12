Colby Covington To Return To Training In ‘Couple Of Weeks’

Spread the word!













Colby Covington will be returning to training in no time.

Covington suffered a broken jaw in his fifth-round TKO defeat to Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title fight at UFC 245 last month. Although there were conflicting reports about the extent of his injury, it was certainly fractured with many expecting “Chaos” to be the on the sidelines for a while.

However, that won’t be the case. Covington was recently seen playing a pickup basketball game indicating that his jaw is all healed up. And according to his manager Dan Lambert, he should be back in the gym in a couple of weeks.

“He had a small fracture in the jaw. It did not (need to be) wired shut or anything along those lines,” Lambert told theScore. “He’s back just healing up, resting and relaxing. I expect him back in the gym in a couple of weeks. Full throttle from there, that’s the way that kid is.”

Given that he’ll be in training by next month, Lambert expects Covington to return to the Octagon in April or May. However, given his ranking, ideally he would want an opponent that not only excites him, but assures of him of getting right back into title contention.

“He’ll be training in February so I mean in theory he’ll be ready to fight as early as April, maybe May,” Lambert added. “But that depends on what he wants to do, what the UFC has in mind for him opponent wise. A lot of things have to happen before he gets back in there, so I guess we’ll have to see.

“… Anybody in the Top 10 I’m sure or Top 5, Colby is still ranked one or two. So he’s right up there, so I think (his opponent) is going have to be somebody to excite him. Somebody that’s a big fight for him, that puts him right in position to get a title shot after that.”

What do you think of Covington potentially making a swift return to action?