Colby Covington’s Jaw Seemingly 100% As He Plays In Pickup Basketball Game

Colby Covington’s jaw has seemingly healed completely.

Covington competed for the welterweight title when he faced current champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 245 headliner last month.

It was a back-and-forth war that eventually resulted in Usman grabbing the fifth-round TKO victory. However, “Chaos” received plaudits for lasting that long after suffering a broken jaw early on in the fight.

But given the injury, it seemed like Covington would be on the shelf for a while. That doesn’t seem to be the case, though.

TMZ recently posted footage of Covington playing in a pickup basketball game as it looks like he is completely healed.

You can watch the video below:

The former interim welterweight champion is also itching to get back in training soon with his manager Dan Lambert revealing he is targeting an April or May return.

From a competitive standpoint, he could be back sooner as Lambert also revealed that Covington will be competing in a grappling match in March.

Whatever happens, it looks like Covington is certainly here to stay as he is not done with his pursuit of becoming the undisputed welterweight champion.

What do you think Covington can achieve in 2020?