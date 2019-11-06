Kamaru Usman Claims He’s ‘Absolutely’ More American Than Colby Covington

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes he’s more American than Colby Covington.

The two heated rivals will finally collide for the 170-pound strap at UFC 245 on December 14 in Las Vegas. There are many reasons for their mutual hatred, but one of them seems to be political as well.

Covington is a public Donald Trump supporter and almost always dons a “MAGA” hat. In addition, he also claims to be America’s champion. In doing all that, Usman believes “Chaos” is pushing the narrative of dividing the country, especially with regard to immigrants.

However, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has a message for Covington — he is the one living the “American Dream”:

“This country is built off of immigrants, so when did we get to the point where it’s like we need to divide, we need to push this immigrant out, or that immigrant, or separate, and so I feel like that’s what he’s pushing,” Usman said in an interview with Kristine Leahy (via MMA Junkie). “That’s what he’s trying to say, and I need to let him know that I am more American than he is. I am absolutely more American than he is.

“I’m an immigrant who came here, worked his tail off to get to where I am. I did everything right. I didn’t cheat anybody. I didn’t lie, I didn’t do any of the things that they’re trying to say immigrants do. I didn’t do any of that. I paid my dues, and I got what he wanted. I’m sitting up here, and he’s down here looking up at me, so I need to remind him, I’m more American than he is. I’m the one living the American Dream.”

Usman certainly worked his tail off as he became the welterweight champion following a dominant decision victory over previous longtime king Tyron Woodley earlier this year. He notably got the title shot over Covington who had his fair share of issues with the UFC at the time.

And he believes Covington could have got his title shot even sooner had he acted less entitled and just put more work in.

“He’s never experienced anything that I’ve experienced,” Usman added. “He’s never seen what I’ve seen. He’s never walked the path that I’ve walked.

“I feel like he’s a guy of privilege, so he feels like he should be the champion. He feels like he should be awarded these things.”

What do you make of Usman’s comments?