Colby Covington has attempted to clear up some misconceptions associated with his infamous 2017 run-in with Fabricio Werdum, which saw the UFC heavyweight legend throw a boomerang at ‘Chaos’.

Werdum claimed that Covington racially insulted and attacked him first but the Brazilian was the one who was charged with common assault and subsequently fined $600.

Earlier this week, current heavyweight contender, Tai Tuivasa, spoke to Fox Sports about the upcoming UFC 272 fight between Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Tuivasa expressed his dislike for Covington and explained he’s not a fan because the former interim welterweight champion called the cops on Werdum after the boomerang incident.

“I hope Colby gets his head caved,” Tuivasa said when asked to predict the UFC 272 main event. “Nup. Not a fan of rats … I was there when he dobbed on what’s his name in Sydney. Called the police.”

Colby Covington Insists He Didn’t Call The Police On Fabricio Werdum

Covington has since responded to Tuivasa’s comments, accusing the #3 ranked heavyweight of creating a fake narrative.

‘Chaos’ claims that he didn’t call the police and it was actually someone else who brought in the cops.

“I didn’t call the cops. I love how everybody lies about me because I am the bad guy,” Covington said in a later interview with Fox Sports. “Everybody wants to make up these fake narratives and these lies in the media to put themselves over, to make themselves look like they are the good guys. So, I never called the cops on [Werdum]. We were in a hotel lobby. So, of course, the hotel called the cops on him. It was never me calling cops on him. (Transcribed by Sportskeeda)

Do you believe Colby Covington? Do you think he actually called the cops on Fabricio Werdum after the boomerang incident?

