Colby Covington mocks Stephen Thompson pre-UFC 296: ‘He should be on a list that the community knows about’

ByRoss Markey
Colby Covington hits out at Stephen Thompson he should be on a community notice list UFC 296

Unleashing a vicious tirade aimed at opponent, Leon Edwards, and fellow welterweight contender, Ian Garry ahead of UFC 296 this weekend, Colby Covington also hit out at former title challenger, Stephen Thompson, alluding to apparent predatory nature from the fan-favorite Simpsonville striker at last night’s pre-fight press conference.

Covington, a former interim welterweight champion, headlines UFC 296 this weekend against incumbent gold holder, Edwards, in the pair’s heated grudge match for the division’s undisputed crown.

And hitting out at the Birmingham native in a vicious barb mocking the champion’s late father, who was shot dead inside a London nightclub when Edwards was 13 years old, Covington was struck in the face with a water bottle as a result.

READ MORE:  Belal Muhammad slated to serve as backup to Leon Edwards - Colby Covington title fight at uFC 296

Furthermore, the Clovis native also hit out at unbeaten welterweight striker, Garry, accusing the Dublin native’s wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee of infidelity and labelling the latter a “hoe” which Garry should not have turned into a “housewife”.

Colby Covington targets Stephen Thompson in bizarre barb

Prior to that, however, MMA Masters trainee, Covington hit out at the above-mentioned, Thompson – who takes on the undefeated finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov in a high-stakes main card clash at UFC 296. 

“Hey, I got to be honest, Stephen (Thompson) shouldn’t be on the top 10 list, he shouldn’t be on the pound-for-pound list, but he should be on the list that all the community knows about,” Colby Covington said at last night’s pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 296”

READ MORE:  Jon Jones lauded as number one heavyweight in UFC amid injury, spat with interim best Tom Aspinall

“I’m not saying he’s a p*dophile but, man, he checks all the boxes,” Colby Covington continued. 

Sidelined since March of last year, the hugely-outspoken, Covington, who was largely criticized for his outlandish and abrasive tirade, most recently turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over former two-time title challenger, Jorge Masvidal

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts