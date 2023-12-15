Colby Covington mocks Stephen Thompson pre-UFC 296: ‘He should be on a list that the community knows about’

Unleashing a vicious tirade aimed at opponent, Leon Edwards, and fellow welterweight contender, Ian Garry ahead of UFC 296 this weekend, Colby Covington also hit out at former title challenger, Stephen Thompson, alluding to apparent predatory nature from the fan-favorite Simpsonville striker at last night’s pre-fight press conference.

Covington, a former interim welterweight champion, headlines UFC 296 this weekend against incumbent gold holder, Edwards, in the pair’s heated grudge match for the division’s undisputed crown.

And hitting out at the Birmingham native in a vicious barb mocking the champion’s late father, who was shot dead inside a London nightclub when Edwards was 13 years old, Covington was struck in the face with a water bottle as a result.

Furthermore, the Clovis native also hit out at unbeaten welterweight striker, Garry, accusing the Dublin native’s wife and manager, Layla Anna-Lee of infidelity and labelling the latter a “hoe” which Garry should not have turned into a “housewife”.

Colby Covington targets Stephen Thompson in bizarre barb

Prior to that, however, MMA Masters trainee, Covington hit out at the above-mentioned, Thompson – who takes on the undefeated finishing ace, Shavkat Rakhmonov in a high-stakes main card clash at UFC 296.

“Hey, I got to be honest, Stephen (Thompson) shouldn’t be on the top 10 list, he shouldn’t be on the pound-for-pound list, but he should be on the list that all the community knows about,” Colby Covington said at last night’s pre-fight press conference ahead of UFC 296”

“I’m not saying he’s a p*dophile but, man, he checks all the boxes,” Colby Covington continued.

Sidelined since March of last year, the hugely-outspoken, Covington, who was largely criticized for his outlandish and abrasive tirade, most recently turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over former two-time title challenger, Jorge Masvidal.