The controversial but talented UFC welterweight, Colby Covington, is never shy about giving his opinion.

Covington believes the UFC made a colossal mistake casting featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as this season’s Ultimate Fighter coaches. In a recent interview with James Lynch, Covington discussed the reboot of TUF and his disappointment with the coaching selection for season 29 of the hit show. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“Yikes. I know Hunter Campbell and Dana White probably had to go behind closed doors and be smacking themselves in the head because you don’t want those two guys as your coaches for your comeback season of The Ultimate Fighter,” Covington said.

Covington’s opinion, however, is not entirely objective. The welterweight admitted he was disappointed that the UFC didn’t offer him an opportunity to coach the show. Covington believes the fans would have preferred him significantly over Volkanovski and Ortega.

“Those guys are going to make a complete mockery of the show. There’s just no entertainment factor there. Those guys, yeah, they’re decent fighters for the little weights, for the little midgets, but they don’t sell.”

Although there were rumors that the UFC was considering booking Covington as a coach on the show against either Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman, neither of those two bookings ever materialized. With season 29 premiering later this week, Covington believes that the decision to highlight featherweights will prove to be detrimental.

“There’s no controversy, there’s no drama, there’s nothing. There’s no storyline. So I feel bad for the show. I wish I could have came back to the show and give the people what they want.”

Covington certainly has a way of bringing attention to himself and could be an entertaining coach. Still, it’s unclear if the UFC is considering a TUF run for him in upcoming seasons.

Do you agree with Colby Covington that he and either Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman should have been the TUF season 29 coaches?