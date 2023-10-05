Colby Covington delivered a scorching response to Matt Brown’s comments that ‘Chaos’ isn’t built for a long-term career in combat sports.

After months of speculation, Covington finally has a date locked down for his third shot at UFC gold. The outspoken welterweight gatekeeper will once again step into the main event spotlight as he is set to challenge Leon Edwards for the welterweight world championship this December at UFC 296.

It will be Covington’s first fight in well over a year and, according to Matt Brown, could be the last time ‘Chaos’ competes in the Octagon.

“I have a hard time believing he’s going to continue fighting if he loses this fight, to be honest,” Brown said of Covington on a recent episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “He just doesn’t come across as that kind of guy to me. He hasn’t fought for two years. He’s not built like me, where I love fighting, and if I lost 10 in a row, I’d still want to fight. He’s the kind of guy where I think he’s in there to get paid, get his money, stir up as much sh*t as he can, and get out.

Covington Makes Things Personal with Matt Brown

Getting wind of the comments, Colby Covington didn’t hold back in his response, going so low as to bring up Matt Brown’s history with addiction.

“Matt Brown or whatever his name is, you know, he’d be in a nicer house and have more money in the bank if he didn’t spend it all on drugs,” Covington told Submission Radio. “Matt, don’t hate me, hate the fact that you live in trailer trash and it’s the man in the mirror. I made good decisions in my life. I’m at this point in my career because I had discipline, self-control. Something you know nothing about because you’re a drug addict. So, don’t be mad that I have all this money, I’ve done all these great things. You live in a trailer, yeah. You married trailer trash, yeah. I’m married to the game, motherf*cker.”

Matt Brown has been very open in regard to his past drug abuse, revealing that he was clinically dead for over a minute following a heroin overdose. The incident was an eye-opening moment for Brown who used his new lease on life to get clean and put his focus on martial arts.

“He must have got hit in the head too hard from my friend Miguel Baeza,” Covington continued. “He knocked him senseless. I knew that Matt was dumb, but I didn’t know he was that dumb. But, it just so happens my buddy Miguel Baeza knocked him in another dimension. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s saying this and that. Dude, he needs to go get some more money from his next fight so he can spend it on drugs again.”