Colby Covington Sends Warning To Kevin Lee

Colby Covington sends warning to former title contender Kevin Lee after his latest loss inside of the Octagon. The former UFC interim welterweight champion is known to speak his mind and did just that at the expense of Lee.

Another fighter who could be on the move to the welterweight division is Lee, who is fresh off a loss. Lee suffered a unanimous decision loss to Al Iaquinta in the UFC on FOX 31 headliner.

This event went down on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on big FOX. It served as a rematch between the two fighters which saw Iaquinta won the first fight.

Lee stated following the fight that he would consider making a weight class change. This caught the attention of Covington who sent him a warning through the power of social media.

Message

“@motownphenom consider hitting your little baby nuts with a sledge hammer too. Cause it’s a better option than fighting real men at 170 junior. #ufcmilwaukee.”

.@motownphenom consider hitting your little baby nuts with a sledge hammer too, cause it's a better option than fighting real men at 170 junior. #ufcmilwaukee https://t.co/Tu26zNSpN5 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 16, 2018

Covington is near the top of the welterweight division and appears to be the next fighter in line for the strap. The belief is that he’ll be the next guy to challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title.

It’s possible that this fight gets scrapped in favor of Kamaru Usman getting the title shot. UFC President Dana White has expressed his interest in making that fight become a reality.

