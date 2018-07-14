Colby Covington Rips ‘Straight To DVD’ Star Tyron Woodley

Colby Covington has once again put UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on blast.

Covington earned the interim welterweight title after being able to score a decision win over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the co-main event of the main card for UFC 225 pay-per-view event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

On the flip side, Woodley has been out of action for the first part of 2018 after he suffered a partial labrum tear early in his last title defense over top contender Demian Maia, which he won by decision but make no mistake about it, he has been a fighting champion as he has defended it twice in 2017 with winning decisions over Stephen Thompson and Maia.

Covington said in a recent interview that he would like to fight Woodley at the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view event after claiming that the UFC champion has ducked him at least ‘three or four times’ in the past and instead of fighting, he has been hanging out with the Kardashians and ‘liberal scum’ in Hollywood.

“The thing is, now I hold the cards,” Covington said (quotes courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “So I’m not gonna rush back to fight when he wants to fight me. We’re gonna fight when I wanna fight, and I wanna fight in November. That’s a good time frame for me.” “I just fought ******* a month ago, I’m not gonna be fighting September, October” he continued. “I’ll be fighting in November. So, that’s what I’m looking at right now. I hold the cards. Tyron had his chance. We could have fought three or four times. They offered him three or four different cards in the past, and he cried, ‘Oh no! Ugh! I want a money fight! I want [Conor] McGregor. I’ll fight [Nate] Diaz.’ But then they offer him me and [he says] ‘Oh, I gotta get a shoulder surgery.’ So he’s came and gone. He’s on TMZ gossiping about the Kardashians. He’s in Hollywood with the liberal scum. He’s trying to do these B-list movie roles that go straight to DVD.” “So, he could do all that little acting career, but he’s gonna fight me when I’m ready to fight, and that’s November. He doesn’t have the cards anymore, I hold the cards.”

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.