Colby Covington Rips Nick Diaz Amidst Reports Of Return To Training

Rumor has it that Nick Diaz is back in the gym, and could be training for a return to mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Amidst those reports, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington took the opportunity to chime in. Covington suggested that Diaz is probably just “working on his techniques to beat women”:

“. @ nickdiaz209 Probably just working on his techniques to beat women and not real welterweights.”

Diaz hasn’t fought since 2015 when he shared the Octagon with Anderson Silva in the UFC 183 main event. Initially, the bout was a unanimous decision victory for “The Spider.” However, both men ran into drug testing issues following the contest and the bout was overturned to a No Contest.

To add on to that, Diaz hasn’t won a fight since October of 2011 when he outclassed BJ Penn. In his absence, Diaz’s little brother, Nate, has emerged as one of the Las Vegas-based promotion’s biggest stars. Nate fought against Conor McGregor twice, generating two of the company’s biggest pay-per-views (PPVs) of all time.

In regards to Nick’s return to the Octagon, he recently suggested he’s done fighting, saying he no longer wants to hurt anyone.

Do you think Diaz will ever fight again? And would Covington be an opponent you’re interested in?