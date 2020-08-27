Colby Covington is not happy with NBA and MLB players boycotting their games.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks made a statement by not leaving their locker room and boycotting their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The NBA then postponed all of Wednesday’s games and then three MLB games were boycotted as well to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

It is a major stand against the systematic racism that has been going on for years. Yet, for former UFC interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington, who is a Donald Trump supporter ripped the NBA and MLB players.

Oh wow, you postponed your games?! Wanna prove you’re really about change? Quit your multi million dollar jobs and soft privileged lives playing a kids game, take a massive pay cut and perform the toughest job in America. Become cops!!!! @NBA @MLB @KingJames — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 27, 2020

Colby Covington is known for his support of Trump and Blue Lives Matter.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, they explained why they boycotted

“We shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest,” Hill said Monday of the season restart in Orlando, via Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today. “Coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are. But we’re here. It is what it is. We can’t do anything from right here. But I think definitely when it all settles, some things need to be done.”

Hill also believes the police department has to change and society has to change.

“I think this world has to change,” the guard said Monday. “Our police department has to change. Us a society has to change. Right now, we’re not seeing any of that. Lives are being taken as we speak, day in and day out. There’s no consequence or accountability for it. That’s what has to change.”