Colby Covington Rips ‘Coked Up Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor

Colby Covington is known for his trash talk and went after a big name in his latest rant.

The rising contender is slated to fight former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight title at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

If you recall, it was originally rumored that this fight would take place at the UFC 224 pay-per-view in Brazil but it got moved.

There were rumors that this fight was moved dates as a result of the actions of former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Just last month during fight week of the UFC 223 pay-per-view event, McGregor and several members of his entourage decided to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who got into an argument with McGregor’s training partner, Artem Lobov, earlier that week.

This led to McGregor attacking the fighter bus that had Khabib on and he was arrested as a result.

He was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief. McGregor still has a court date set for June 14th to face his charges.

However, that is not the case according to Covington who had other theories.