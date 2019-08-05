Colby Covington Reveals What Donald Trump Told Him In Post-UFC Newark Phone Call

Spread the word!













It was a big weekend for former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington.

“Chaos” took home a landslide unanimous decision victory over former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in their UFC Newark main event. Covington was able to outclass his former American Top Team (ATT) training partner for five rounds with relentless pressure. After his win, Covington received a phone call from United States President Donald Trump.

Speaking to media after the event, Covington revealed what the United States President had to tell him after his win. (via MMA Junkie)

“Donald Trump, Mr. President, he tweeted out support for me before the fight, and then after the fight, he gave me a call,” Covington said. “He just said he appreciates everything I’ve done. He wants me to come back to the White House and shake his hand again and hang out with him in the Oval Office.

“He just appreciates how much I do and the hard-working American. I haven’t been given anything. I’ve had to work and earn everything I have. This (fight) was a landslide, just like it’s going to be a landslide in 2020.”

Covington is undoubtedly Trump’s favorite UFC fighter, as the pair met following Covington’s interim title victory last year. Now, he has a chance to become the undisputed 170-pound champion of the world, as he’s the likely next challenger for Kamaru Usman’s throne.

The pair set up the likely meeting with a tense post-fight interview on ESPN+.

What do you think about Trump calling Covington after his UFC Newark win?