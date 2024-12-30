Colby Covington reveals how cut suffered against Joaquin Buckley left him mangled: ‘I was seeing 3 or 4 different people’

ByRoss Markey
Colby Covington reveals how cut suffered against Joaquin Buckley left him mangled: 'I was seeing 3 or 4 different people'

Reacting to claims from Chael Sonnen how he was set to save him from more damage, Colby Covington has revealed he was left with diminished vision during his UFC Fight Night Orlando headliner with Joaquin Buckley, en route to his doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against the surging contender this month.

Covington, who made a return to the Octagon for the first time in a year earlier this month, took short-notice headlining honors at UFC Orlando, taking on the streaking Missouri finisher, Buckley in a high-stakes pairing at the welterweight limit.

gettyimages 2190013717 612x612 1 1

And suffering an eventual third round doctor’s stoppage technical knockout loss, former interim champion, Covington was ruled unable to continue by the Octagon-side physician, after a sizeable laceration opened on his right eyelid.

READ MORE:  Watch - Conor McGregor lands 2 submissions over training partner in new footage: 'His grappling is looking good'

Colby Covington admits suffering eye damage in UFC Orlando defeat

Colby Covington disputes UFC Tampa loss to Joaquin Buckley: 'I was just warming up'

Reacting to claims from former title challenger, Sonnen how he was set to throw the towel into the Octagon from his corner after suffering the cut, Covington admitted he was seeing multiple different people during the fiasco en route to his stoppage defeat.

gettyimages 2190013640 612x612 1

“Chael (Sonnen) cares about me – he’s a real one,” Colby Covington said during a stream on his Twitch. “If he was throwing it in, it’s because he knows I couldn’t see. He knows that where the cut was at, it was bleeding into my right eye and I couldn’t see. I was seeing three or four different people.

READ MORE:  Male Fighter of the Year 2024 - Alex Pereira

“He knew that I couldn’t see, so if he’s going to do it, it’s because he cares about me and he knows that I couldn’t see, and it was going to be tough to overcome,” Colby Covington explained. “I thought I was coming on stronger, and I feel like they were going to have to throw in the towel for (Joaquin) Buckley by round five. So it sucks – it’s unfortunate.”

READ MORE:  Former UFC star Donald Cerrone confirms plans to fight in the summer, return to drug testing program pool

READ MORE:  Losene Keita wins $1,000,000 tournament with dominant knockout win over Ronald Paradeiser - OKTAGON 65 Highlights

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts