Colby Covington reveals how cut suffered against Joaquin Buckley left him mangled: ‘I was seeing 3 or 4 different people’

Reacting to claims from Chael Sonnen how he was set to save him from more damage, Colby Covington has revealed he was left with diminished vision during his UFC Fight Night Orlando headliner with Joaquin Buckley, en route to his doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against the surging contender this month.

Covington, who made a return to the Octagon for the first time in a year earlier this month, took short-notice headlining honors at UFC Orlando, taking on the streaking Missouri finisher, Buckley in a high-stakes pairing at the welterweight limit.

And suffering an eventual third round doctor’s stoppage technical knockout loss, former interim champion, Covington was ruled unable to continue by the Octagon-side physician, after a sizeable laceration opened on his right eyelid.

Colby Covington admits suffering eye damage in UFC Orlando defeat

Reacting to claims from former title challenger, Sonnen how he was set to throw the towel into the Octagon from his corner after suffering the cut, Covington admitted he was seeing multiple different people during the fiasco en route to his stoppage defeat.

“Chael (Sonnen) cares about me – he’s a real one,” Colby Covington said during a stream on his Twitch. “If he was throwing it in, it’s because he knows I couldn’t see. He knows that where the cut was at, it was bleeding into my right eye and I couldn’t see. I was seeing three or four different people.

“He knew that I couldn’t see, so if he’s going to do it, it’s because he cares about me and he knows that I couldn’t see, and it was going to be tough to overcome,” Colby Covington explained. “I thought I was coming on stronger, and I feel like they were going to have to throw in the towel for (Joaquin) Buckley by round five. So it sucks – it’s unfortunate.”