ByCraig Pekios
"Disgusting" Colby Covington Vows American Justice: I’ll Smash Gilbert Burns for Leaking Uncle Chael’s Number

Colby Covington is coming to the defense of fellow three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen.

‘The American Gangster’ was in Covington’s corner at the UFC’s final event of 2024 in Tampa. Now ‘Chaos’ is ready to return the favor by putting a beating on welterweight standout Gilbert Burns who leaked Sonnen’s number on social media.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen claimed that Burns was retired from the sport. ‘Durinho’ didn’t appreciate the comment and made Sonnen pay by posting his personal phone number on X. As a result, Sonnen received a slew of calls from excited fight fans hoping to have a word with the man from West Linn, Oregon.

While Sonnen took the whole thing in stride, Covington found it to be downright “despicable” and issued a challenge to Burns.

“That’s disgusting, man, that’s despicable, that’s not right man, that’s really messed up,” Covington said. “Now he’s getting tons of people calling him with stupid sh*t and calling him with stupid pranks, it’s a security concern… What are we, in high school? That’s really messed up that Gilbert did that to Uncle Chael.

“I said, ‘Hey Uncle Chael if you want me to handle that inside the Octagon, I will get justice for us, I will get justice on Gilbert’s f*cking face, I will make sure he never shows his face in America ever again, that’s how badly I’d beat him” (h/t Bloody Elbow).

‘Durinho’ Responds to Colby Covington’s Call Out

Burns has since responded to Covington’s call out, agreement to meet him inside the Octagon this spring — assuming ‘Chaos’ actually signs the contract.

“Miami April! Just [sign] the contract! I know you not showing up!” Burns wrote in response.

With Burns sitting as the No. 8 ranked contender in the division and Covington dropping to ninth following his lopsided loss to Joaquin Buckley, a fight between the two makes a lot of sense from a rankings perspective.

Both fighters would also enter the bout in desperate need of a win, adding another interesting wrinkle to their potential showdown.

