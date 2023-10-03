Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington has been tipped to likely call time on his mixed martial arts career by veteran challenger, Matt Brown – if he drops a loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 296 in December.

Covington, the current number two ranked welterweight contender, is slated to headline UFC 296 at the end of the year in a championship clash against Edwards, attempting to land undisptued gold for the first time in his Octagon tenure.

In his most recent outing, Clovis wrestling ace, Colby Covington landed a one-sided unanimous decision win over former twotime title challenger, Jorge Masvidal back in March of last year, as part of a massive grudge match between the duo.

Colby Covington has been tipped to retire if he loses at UFC 296

Slated to headline UFC 296 against Birmingham native, Edwards, Covington has been tipped to potentially call time on his career should he drop a loss to the incumbent champion in December, by Iowa favorite, Brown.

“I have a hard time believing he’s going to continue fighting if he loses this fight [to Leon Edwards], to be honest,” Matt Brown told MMA Fighting. “He just doesn’t come across as that kind of guy to me.”

“He hasn’t fought for two years,” Brown continued. “He’s not built like me, where I love fighting, and if I lost 10 in a row, I’d still want to fight. He’s the kind of guy where I think he’s in there to get paid, get his money, stir up as much sh*t as he can and get out. Nothing against that. I’m not saing that’s a wrong way to do it. Had I operated in that fashion, maybe I’d be living in a bigger home right now. It is what it is, but [this is his third title shot], and he hasn’t fought for two years. What would he even do after this if he were to lose again? He’s got a murderer’s row coming up.”

