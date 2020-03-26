Colby Covington Reacts To Jon Jones’ Latest Arrest

Spread the word!













It wouldn’t be a Jon Jones news story without having Colby Covington react to it.

It was reported that Jones had been arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning by Albuquerque Police for aggravated DWI as well as negligent use of a firearm.

Although “Bones” has already been released from custody, it is just another incident to be added to his long list of infractions. By now, even the most die-hard Jones fans have become accustomed to him having problems with the law as it appears he will never learn from his mistakes.

And Covington used the news to mock Jones and bring some humor to what is currently a stressful time in the world given the coronavirus pandemic.

“See, there’s no need to panic,” Covington tweeted soon after MMA Fighting’s tweet. “The world’s still perfectly normal.”

See, there’s no need to panic. The world’s still perfectly normal. https://t.co/YuWyN0MukI — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 26, 2020

Jones and Covington were notably former roommates in college and haven’t seen eye-to-eye in recent years. The duo — particularly Covington — have regularly taken shots at each other on social media as well.

And going by this latest interaction, it doesn’t appear to be ending any time soon. Although unlikely, it should be interesting to see if Jones offers a response.

What do you make of Covington’s response?