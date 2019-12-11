Colby Covington Reacts To Conor McGregor Fighting At 170 Pounds

Spread the word!













Colby Covington has the chance to become an undisputed UFC welterweight champion this weekend.

Covington headlines UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV) against Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound strap. The action goes down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 14. Doing the media rounds in Vegas, Covington recently spoke to reporter Helen Yee ahead of his title bout.

During the interview, Yee asked for Covington’s thoughts on Conor McGregor jumping up to welterweight to fight Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The pair headline UFC 246 on PPV next month (Sat. January 18, 2019). Covington suggested the fight is a matchup between two journeyman fighters, and thinks both McGregor and Cerrone should retire.

“You know, I look at broke back Cowboy, a guy who is way over the hill, versus the Irish little leprechaun Conor McGregor who is cashed out in his own right,” Covington said. “He couldn’t even knock an old dude off a bar stool in the bar. So it’s a matchup of jobbers and journeymen and they both should retire.”

McGregor will be making his return for the first time since October of 2018. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his last outing. Now, McGregor is angling for a lightweight title rematch. Of course, given his goal, it’s interesting that he’s fighting Cerrone at welterweight.

What do you think about Covington suggesting McGregor and Cerrone retire?