Colby Covington Predicts Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

The time is nearly here for Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, and everyone is offering up their predictions for the clash.

Recently, former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington spoke to BT Sport to give his take on the matchup between McGregor and “Cowboy.” Covington is rolling with Cerrone Saturday night, suggesting McGregor is already “cashed out.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I’m going [with] Cowboy,” Covington said. “I think Conor’s cashed out. He made all that money and let’s be honest, if you guys didn’t see that online video of him, he couldn’t even knock an old man off the stool in the bar, how is he going to knock out Cowboy?

McGregor and Cerrone will main event UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. January 18, 2020) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will take place at welterweight, rather than the pair’s usual home of 155 pounds. As for Covington, he is still recovering from his defeat to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in December.

During the fight, Covington had his jaw broken mid-way through the contest. Although he still fought through, putting on a very competitive back-and-forth brawl, Covington succumbed to the pain in the fifth round and was stopped by Usman late. Now, he prepares to get back to the training room in just a few weeks’ time.

Do you agree with Covington’s analysis? Who are you picking between McGregor and Cerrone?