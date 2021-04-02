Colby Covington is backing Ben Askren to cause an upset when he meets Jake Paul in his boxing debut on April 17.

‘Chaos’ and Askren haven’t enjoyed the friendliest relationship over the years but during a recent interview with Helen Yee, Covington made it clear who he’s backing ahead of the bout.

“Hopefully Ben goes out there and knocks out Jake Paul,” Colby Covington said. “I’m just sick of hearing him talk. He’s just running his mouth and there’s no substance behind anything he says.

“I think he will [beat Paul], I think he’s just going to put that pressure on him. If he uses the clinch and just ties him up and just gets him tired, there’s no doubt he has a better gas tank than Jake Paul – some little YouTuber,” Covington added. The kid’s a complete joke, he’s an embarrassment to society, he’s an embarrassment to the MMA and boxing world in general. I hope Ben goes out there and shuts his mouth.”

Askren recently claimed Jorge Masvidal is scared to fight Covington.

“Me and Ben have had a feud and he’s always talked sh*t about me in the media,” Covington said. “We’ve exchanged not-so-nice words in the past and the fact that he’s coming out showing support for me shows that I deserve [the title shot] more than anybody right now and he knows that I’ve been putting in the work. He knows that Jorge Masvidal is scared to fight me.

“Since he ran from me for six months and was scared to fight me, how do you reward that guy and give him another title shot? It doesn’t make sense, I don’t think the fans are happy with it, I think they’re showing by their comments, their support of me, they want to see me back out there, they know I’m the best show inside the Octagon and outside the Octagon.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Will Ben Askren beat Jake Paul on April 17?