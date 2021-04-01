Ben Askren has continued his war of words with his former opponent, Jorge Masvial.

In his latest social media jibe ‘Funky’ has claimed ‘Street Jesus’ is afraid to fight Colby Covington.

Askren is currently preparing to return to fighting for the first time since 2019. He’s set to make his boxing debut when he takes on YouTuber Jake Paul om April 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ahead of the bout, Paul has been getting some help from Askren’s old rival in Masvidal. The internet celebrity has repeatedly mocked the former UFC welterweight’s five-second defeat against ‘Gamebred’ and says he is planning to finish Askren even quicker next month. Masvidal has also been chiming in with insults throughout the build-up and Askren has recently started biting back.

‘Funky’ first labelled Masvidal’s win over him lucky.

“I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge, “Askren began. “You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser.”

Askren has now followed that up by accusing Masvidal of ducking a fight with his former teammate and friend, Colby Covington.

“I can’t stand Colby, but let’s be real fake street Jesus was afraid to fight him,” Askren wrote on Twitter.

Masvidal and Covington seemed destined to fight each other next.

UFC president Dana White was outspoken about his desire to book the fight after Covington stopped former welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, in September 2020.

‘Chaos’ has also claimed on several occasions that he accepted a fight with Masvidal.

The hold up appeared to be on Masvidal’s end and it’s worked in his favour. ‘Gamebred’ has been granted a rematch against Kamaru Usman despite being dominated by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ at UFC 251. Masvidal has not competed since losing a lopsided decision to Usman last year.

Do you agree with Ben Askren? Is Jorge Masvidal ducking Colby Covington?