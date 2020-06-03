Colby Covington Open To Fighting ‘Doofus’ Dustin Poirier

Spread the word!













While Colby Covington is only willing to face two individuals in the welterweight division, there is one more fight that interests him.

Covington has been actively campaigning to either run things back with current champion Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title or face bitter rival and former teammate Jorge Masvidal in a grudge match.

However, a grudge match with another former teammate in UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier is something that also interests Covington.

The pair used to train together at American Top Team (ATT) until things went sour when Covington mocked Poirier leading up to the latter’s defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in September last year.

Poirier would since claim things would be on sight if they met in the gym which led to increased tension within the team. And now that they are not a part of the same gym anymore, the timing is ideal to settle their differences.

“There’s only two fights to make in the welterweight division, that’s me versus Marty Fakenewsman or me versus street Judas Masvidal,” Covington told Submission Radio. “And if they can’t do that, what about Dustin Poirier? He was telling all the nerds in the media, ‘oh, next time I see Colby, it’s on sight’. It’s on sight, motherf*cker? Let’s go meet in the octagon then. I’ll paint your blood on the canvas just like a modern-day Picasso.”

Covington Apologized To Poirier Only To Appease Dan Lambert

Covington reignited his rivalry with Poirier right after leaving ATT, having previously seemed to have made up with him.

However, “Chaos” claims that was only to appease ATT owner Dan Lambert who recently implemented a zero-tolerance policy on teammate trash talking in the gym.

“Yeah, that [apology] was when I was under the rules of a gym,” Covington explained. “I was respecting the rules and I made promises. And everybody knows I’m promises made, promises kept. And I respected Dan Lambert and I didn’t want to put him in that position. But guess what, guys? Now we’re at Colby Covington Incorporated CCI, and we do whatever we want. There’s no feelings. This isn’t the Ultimate Feeling Championship, it’s the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“So, Doofus Dustin, he needs to man up for his word. His word was, ‘oh, I’m gonna fight Colby on sight’. I’ve seen that guy multiple times. He didn’t even try and fight me cause he knows what happens if he tries to fight me, he’s gonna get put down real quick. He’ll never be able to look at his daughter the same again, and his wife will probably divorce him cause he’s gonna be ugly as fuck after I’m done with his face.”

Would you like to see Covington vs. Poirier next? Who wins?