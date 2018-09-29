Colby Covington Mocks ‘A**clown’ Jon Jones Over Restaurant Phobia

Colby Covington mocks Jon Jones after it was revealed that the former UFC light heavyweight champion is scared to go out to eat due to his concerns. Covington has no issues with speaking his mind and is known for his trash talk. Thus, when he went after a big name in his latest rant, it should come as no surprise.

Roommates

It should be noted that a fun fact about these two fighters is that they were roommates at Iowa Central Community College. This isn’t the first time that Covington has taken a shot at Jones as he has ripped him for his previous suspensions and even accused him of steroid usage since college.

Jones’ coach Mike Winkeljohn recently went on record by telling Australia’s Submission Radio that his fighter suffers from a fear of dining out at restaurants because he thinks that someone might spike his food and if so, it could lead to another positive test.

Colby Covington Mocks

Covington caught wind of this news and couldn’t pass up the chance to take a shot at the former UFC light heavyweight champion. He wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“.@jonnybones Yeah Jon. Applebee’s keeps ******** and cocaine on site to sprinkle in your soup de jour. You’re such a ******* assclown.”

Covington is just waiting around for UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley to be cleared after suffering an injury in his title defense over Darren Till at the UFC 228 pay-per-view event. Once Woodley is ready to go, it’s believed that this title contender will get the next shot at the strap.