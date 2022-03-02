Another month, another big UFC pay-per-view show as the MMA leader takes their UFC 272 show to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, March 5.

UFC 272 was originally set to be headlined by a featherweight title trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway before ‘Blessed’ withdrew due to an injury.

The current 145lb king was subsequently booked for face Chan Sung Jung at UFC 273 on month later. Instead of bumping Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan II up to the UFC 272 main event, Dana White opted to push that fight to the April 9 PPV.

In stepped, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal to headline the show. The former friends turned foes will finally settled their beef once and for all this coming weekend.

On the undercard, Rafael dos Anjos makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he squares off against Renato Moicano in the UFC 272 co-main event.

The former lightweight champion was supposed to fight Rafael Fiziev this weekend but the Russian was forced out of the bout after contract COVID-19 and Moicano stepped in for a late-notice shot at dos Anjos.

Elsewhere on the card, we have Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell, Kevin Holland making his welterweight debut and controversial former NFL star, Greg Hardy, in what many expect will be his last fight with the UFC.

Join LowKickMMA as we preview, predict, and hopefully win some money betting on UFC 272.

Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal

We are backing Colby Covington to emerge victorious from the UFC 272 main event.

‘Chaos’ is the 1.28 favourite with Betway and there’s a good reason for that.

At this point, it’s very clear that Covington is the second-best welterweight on the planet. The former interim champion has twice pushed Kamaru Usman like nobody else, including Jorge Masvidal, has been able to do.

‘Gamebred’ definitely has a chance of springing the upset and at odds of 3.60 we’re sure plenty of fight fans will be laying down money on him this weekend, but we won’t be. Covington will show his class at UFC 272 and dominate Masvidal for however long this fight lasts.

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano

Rafael dos Anjos has gone from the underdog to the favourite in the space of a few days after Rafael Fiziev pulled out and was replaced with Renato Moicano.

‘RDA’ has been out of action for more than a year at 37 is certainly past his prime at this point. The odds may be stacked against him, but we fancy Moicano may be able to cause an upset here and will be adding him to our UFC 272 parlay.

Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell

We have a really fun clash of styles on the UFC 272 undercard when ranked featherweights collide.

Edson Barboza is becoming something of a gatekeeper at 145lbs and Bryce Mitchell is looking to earn his way to the upper echelons of the division.

Barboza is the 2.40 underdog and he’s an underdog we once again fancy to spring the upset. He’s undoubtedly the toughest opponent Mitchell has ever faced and we think it may be too much too soon for Mitchell who is coming back from a lengthy injury layoff.

Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira

Our final pick for UFC 272 is Kevin Holland in his 170lb debut.

In our opinion, this is a great move for ‘Trailblazer’ who will have so many physical advantages at welterweight that may help him overcome the wrestling issues he’s been experiencing as of late.

Alex Oliveira is a pretty good opponent for your first fight in a new weight class. He’s certainly beatable and if Holland is ever going to live up to his potential he’ll have to get by ‘Cowboy’ and we’re sure he will.

Who will you be betting on at UFC 272?

