Colby Covington: Jorge Masvidal Got Knocked Out Last Time We Sparred

Colby Covington has claimed he knocked Jorge Masvidal out the last time they sparred at American Top Team.

Covington and Masvidal were long time teammates until very recently. ‘Chaos’ decided to leave the Miami based gym after becoming embroiled in several spats with teammates including Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Speaking after his loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 Masvidal appeared to rule out any possibility he would fight Covington next. ‘Chaos’ believes ‘Gamebred’ is avoiding a fight with him because the last time they sparred he was knocked out, he said.

“He has no chance to last five rounds with me, and he knows that deep down inside that I have a different level to my game than Marty Fakenewsman. He knows that deep down inside. That’s why he’s not gonna step in the octagon with me. Last time we trained, he got knocked out unconscious with a high kick. I faked a takedown, came up. So, he knows who his Daddy is. I’m Jorge Masvidal’s father. That is my son. I’m the King of Miami. I’m Miami’s King, and anybody can come get it. I ain’t gonna pick and choose easy fights and try and say who I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna take anybody, cause I’m the best in the world and that’s what the best in the world does.”

While Masvidal seems uninterested in fighting his old teammate the same can’t be said for Covington who wants the fight with ‘Street Jesus’ so bad he’d even do it for free, he explained.

“Dude, I’ll fight with that guy for free. That’s the easiest money fight I could ever get. We used to fight in the living room, in the bathroom, in American Top Team at the water fountain to see who’s gonna get the water first. But, of course, you know the father always goes before the son. So, you know I got my water first. But, dude, man, I’ll fight that guy for free. And it’s such an easy fight, dude. I don’t need any money to fight that guy. So, of course I’ll accept that fight. I wouldn’t be able to sign the contract before the ink dried, that’s how fast I’ll sign it. Of course, he’s already making excuses. He doesn’t want to come fight America’s champ, he doesn’t want to come fight Donald Trump’s favourite fighter. You know, he’s trying to bite off my stuff and act like he’s on the Trump train now. But before he was like, ‘oh, fuck that MAGA kid, fuck MAGA, Latinos, blah, blah, blah, all this bullshit’. And now he’s trying to jump on the bandwagon cause he knows Trumps are a bunch of winners. So, I just think that’s funny. It just shows how fake he is and exposes the coward that he is.”

Do you want to see Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal fight next?