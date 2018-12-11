Colby Covington Isn’t Worried About Dana White

This past week, UFC President Dana White had some harsh comments about UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington.

A fight between Woodley and Covington has been targeted for quite some time. Woodley and Covington have both had issues that have prevented the bout from actually happening. During UFC 231 fight week, White said that he questions whether or not Woodley or Covington actually want to fight.

Now, Covington has gotten his opportunity to respond to those comments. He joined “Ariel Helwani MMA Show” today (Mon. December 10, 2018) and said he’s not worried about what White – or anyone for that matter – is saying or doing (via MMA News):

“Me and Dana, we’ve never had a relationship. I leave that between him and my agent Dan Lambert. They have a relationship, they do the business. I’m here, Dana White knows what’s good for business. I am what’s good for business.

“I’m the biggest fight in the division right now. I’m the numbers, that’s why everyone is calling my name. They want to fight me, they don’t even want to fight anybody else. They want me. I just keep Dana White like, he is who he is I am who I am.

“I’m doing what I’m doing, he’s doing what he’s doing. I’m not focused on what he’s doing or what he’s saying – I’m focused on what I’m doing. And I got one thing to say, just like Scarface said, ‘I got my balls and I got my word, and I don’t break them for nobody.’”

Covington won the UFC interim welterweight championship this past summer when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos. It was believed that the victory would finally allow Covington and Woodley to match-up and settle their differences, unifying their welterweight titles. However, Covington couldn’t make the date offered by the UFC, and Woodley defended his title against Darren Till at UFC 228 instead.

Now, Woodley must wait for a doctor’s clearance to see if he can fight again soon following a recent injury. Whether or not he’s matched up against Covington next remains to be seen.