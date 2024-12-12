Colby Covington Says Beating Ian Machado Garry Would Do Nothing for his Career “He’s Irrelevant”

Colby Covington doesn’t believe that defeating Ian Machado Garry would do a whole lot for his career.

As we know, Colby Covington is a pretty controversial figure within the world of mixed martial arts. That isn’t exactly news to anyone, but at this point in his career, it seems as if he’ll do – or say – just about anything in order to stay relevant.

This weekend, he’ll take on an interesting challenge in the form of a welterweight showdown with Joaquin Buckley. If he wins, who knows, maybe he could be within just one or two more victories of yet another title opportunity.

Someone else who isn’t too far off of that spot is Ian Machado Garry. In a recent interview, Colby Covington gave his thoughts on a potential matchup between himself and the Irishman.

Colby Covington shuts down Ian Machado Garry fight

“He’s irrelevant. He’s a nothing. He does nothing for my career. Beating him will do nothing. So, you know, here we are against Joaquin Buckley, and Saturday night’s going to be explosive.

“I’ve got bigger things to do than watch these up-and-coming nobodies that haven’t accomplished anything in this sport. They have no merit. They haven’t been in title fights like me. They haven’t won world titles like I have. So, you know, I heard it was boring. I heard his stock went down, and he got exposed. He was all hype. He’s got all finishes against all nobodies. You know, he beat the busboy from Outback Steakhouse that serves Bloomin’ Onions. Like, how prestigious is that?

“So, you know, that’s why I volunteered to fight him. I volunteered to fight him on three weeks’ notice. I called Hunter. I wanted that fight. But instead, I got pushed into this fight. Not pushed into it—I’m happy to come and save the day for the company. I love this company. I’m a company man.”