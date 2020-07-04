Colby Covington Expects Call To Replace Gilbert Burns At UFC 251

Spread the word!













Colby Covington is expecting the UFC will call him to replace Brazilian submission special Gilbert Burns who has been forced out of his fight with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Burns was expected to face ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ on ‘Fight Island’ next weekend, July 11. Unfortunately, ‘Durinho’ and two of his team tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before they were due to fly out the island for fight night. Therefore, he has been pulled from UFC 251 leaving Usman without an opponent.

One-time title challenger Covington took to social media to react to the news Burns had been pulled for the fight and to tell his rival Usman he’s expecting the call, he wrote.

“You know who they’re gonna call Marty and it ain’t the Ghostbusters Junior!”

You know who they’re gonna call Marty and it ain’t the Ghostbusters Junior! 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9RgHd4Cczi — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) July 4, 2020

As of right now, it’s unclear if the UFC will attempt to find Usman a new opponent on just one weeks’ notice. If his social media posts are anything to go by ‘Chaos’ is clearly up to make the last-minute trip.

The 32-year-old hasn’t fought since losing to Usman in December 2019. Both men put on a great fight in the UFC 245 main event, trading blows for almost 25 minutes. Eventually Usman scored the TKO win in the fifth and final round, although Covington has continuously berated referee Marc Goddard for calling the bout.

Do you want to see Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman rematch at UFC 251?