UFC 296 headliner Colby Covington is willing to accept an ‘easy fight’ against Ian Garry: ‘He’s a complete bum’

Colby Covington doesn’t think too highly of Ian Machado Garry.

As both fighters march toward their respective bouts at UFC 296 this Saturday night (December 16), fight fans are eagerly awaiting the moment that both ‘Chaos’ and ‘The Future’ step on stage for the pre-fight press event ahead of the promotion’s final pay-per-view of the year.

Of course, Colby Covington isn’t interested in waiting to fire off some rounds at the fast-rising Irish star. Speaking with Karisa Maxwell of Sporting News, the two-time welterweight contender offered his take on Garry’s skill set. Or in this case, the lack thereof.

“You know with Ian, all I’ve got to say is, if you step in sh*t junior, you better wash it off your shoes,” Covington said. “The guy’s irrelevant. He hasn’t won any high-level fights against anybody in the top five, let alone the top three and he’s talking a big game. The guy’s got no f*cking skill. He’s a complete bum.”

Covington sees a fight with Garry as an ‘easy layup’

Asked if he would be interested in a fight with Garry, Covington said he would accept the fight should the UFC offer it, but he suspects the promotion is interested in protecting the Irishman as he continues to work his way up the ladder.

“If the UFC wants to give me an easy fight, an easy layup, sure, I’ll take it, but I don’t think the UFC is going to do that. They’re probably going to try and protect him.”

While Covington has had plenty to say about Ian Machado Garry, the staunch Trump supporter has stayed busy gearing up for his third, and presumably final shot at the welterweight championship. After coming up short against former titleholder Kamaru Usman on two separate occasions, Covington hopes his third time will be the charm as he meets current champ, Leon Edwards, in the UFC 296 headliner.

As for Garry, he will face his toughest test to date when he meets the No. 8 ranked welterweight contender, Vicente Luque.