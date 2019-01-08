Colby Covington Challenges Dana White: Let’s See How Big Your B***s Are

Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has been on a rampage following word that Tyron Woodley would face Kamaru Usman at March 2’s UFC 235.

He first claimed he was open to leaving the UFC after he was snubbed for the title shot, but things only devolved from there. Covington then later divulged a supposed ‘power play’ between the UFC and Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. He even insisted he was going to confront UFC President Dana White and ‘get up in his face’:

All of that has the UFC and White on Covington’s hit list. And as you’d expect, he isn’t letting up. He challenged the UFC’s public face on MMAjunkie Radio last night. Covington offered a not-so-subtle test for White, daring him to release him to ‘show how big his balls were’:

“Dana White’s out in the media saying ‘Colby’s not taking the fights, we don’t allow that in the UFC. He can go fight somewhere else,’” Covington said. “So what I’m saying is, OK, Dana. Let’s see if you’re a man of your balls, let’s see if you’re a man of your word. Let’s see if you can stick to what you say. You said you don’t allow that in the UFC? All right. I’m testing you, mother(expletive). Let’s see how big your balls are. Release me, b—h.”

As for Usman, Covington accused him of being a UFC stooge and talking his way into a title fight. It wouldn’t ultimately matter to Covington, however, because he said Usman would never beat him:

“He sucked off some people at the UFC and played that little role, so good for him – he gets to leapfrog the No. 1 fighter in the world. But let’s make it clear that he’ll never be the No. 1 fighter in the world because he’ll never beat me and, neither will either one of those scrubs. I’m the No. 1 fighter in the world and nobody’s (expletive) stopping me.”

With the sexual innuendos on full blast, Covington turned his attention back to White. He revealed that he doesn’t have a real relationship with White. They did go to visit President Donald Trump at the White House last year yet apparently, that was just for show. Covington closed by blasting White with an all-out barrage. He said the UFC President was a product of riding former owner Lorenzo Fertitta’s coattails and had cashed out.

Covington also claimed White has ‘no morals or values’:

“I don’t really have a relationship with Dana White, and I don’t give a ( expletive) about him. He’s cashing out. He made all the money off the fans, all the fans that built this sport, and they sold for $4 billion.

“And the reason the sport even is what it is is because of Lorenzo. So Dana hasn’t even done anything. He (was) just Lorenzo’s little check boy. He holds his coat for him and stuff. Dana’s already cashed out. He got all that money, and he let it get to his head. He’s a piece of (expletive) person, and he has no morals or values.”