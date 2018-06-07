Colby Covington Cancels Joe Rogan Slap-A-Thon

Joe Rogan can sleep easy tonight knowing “Chaos” Colby Covington isn’t seeking to slap him anymore.

Earlier this year Rogan warned Covington on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, that he shouldn’t talk trash about fighters like Jon Jones because he may come face-to-face with them one day:

Covington didn’t like that comment and then threatened to slap Rogan for what he said:

“I think Joe Rogan should worry about what he’s saying about me because we might just meet face to face soon in the near future. He might be commentating that Chicago card, so that’s kind of hypocritical of him to say something like that because when he’s talking about me, we might be face to face. I might just have to slap him.”

When it was announced that Rogan would be in Chicago for this weekend’s UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) card, Covington promised to confront The Voice Of The UFC. Many fans have been wondering whether or not Covington would actually slap Rogan, and it appears we now have our answer.

Recently appearing on an episode of UFC Tonight, speaking to Michael Bisping and Kenny Florian, Covington announced that he has dropped the matter and will give Rogan a pass (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I’ve decided to let things go with Joe. I decided to give him a pass. I’m feeling good, I’m in the spirit,” Covington said. “It’s title fight week, I’m about to make a lot of money with more zeroes to my paycheck, so I am feeling good. I’m going to give Joe a pass.”

Covington has bigger fish to fry. He challenges former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 225 this Saturday (June 9, 2018) in Chicago.