Ahead of his highly-anticipated rematch with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, Colby Covington is still reflecting on the first fight between the two top 170 pounders.

Covington is looking to become the welterweight king in Round 2 with his biggest rival, Usman at UFC 268 later this year. It’s arguably the most highly-anticipated card of the year with plenty of top UFC fighters from top to bottom.

During their last fight, Covington can be audibly heard saying ‘I think I broke my jaw’ in between rounds. An X-Ray that was attributed to Covington showed a broken jaw, but Covington says the scan that went viral was a fake and not actually his.

He explained the whole situation during a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Colby Covington seeks a chance at revenge against Kamaru Usman at UFC 268

“It was one of the worst photoshops in the history of this sport,” Covington said. “Someone went and took an image off Google, they put my name on it, ‘Colby Covington.’ And first off, if you ever see an x-ray film, it never will read your name straight across. It’ll look backward. And they photoshopped the image. The front tooth had a cap on it. Do I have caps on my front teeth? I don’t think so.”

“So nothing was broken. The only thing that was broken was [Kamaru Usman’s] pride that night,” Covington continued. “Because he doesn’t want to run this back in round 2 and he got forced to. And now, November 6, I’m gonna take everything he’s worked for his whole entire life, and he’s gonna have nothing left to show for it.”

Regardless of whether or not Covington’s claims are true, he and Usman traded plenty of strikes during their first contest. It was arguably the most exciting fight of 2019 and one of the best welterweight title fights in UFC history. The rematch figures to live up to the hype.

Do you think Colby Covington suffered a broken jaw at UFC 245?