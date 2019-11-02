Colby Covington Accuses Kamaru Usman Of Using EPO

Spread the word!













Yesterday (Fri. November 1, 2019) the UFC held a press conference for next month’s UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV), which is headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington for the welterweight title.

The presser featured some entertaining back-and-forth between Usman and Covington, but also an interesting accusation from “Chaos.” Covington accused Usman of abusing EPO, the performance-enhancing drug former 135-pound champ TJ Dillashaw is currently serving a two-year suspension for.

“There’s a reason I’m not fighting this weekend,” Covington said. “You might want to ask this guy. He [Usman] pissed hot. He couldn’t pass a piss test. So that’s the real reason, he had to let the EPO get out of his system this weekend.”

Covington doubled down on the accusations, saying Usman’s old team, the Blackziliians, is notorious for their history of steroid abuse. He pointed to names such as Anthony Johnson, Rashad Evans, and Alistair Overeem as examples.

“Everybody knows the Blackzillians team is notorious for doing steroids,” Covington said. “Anthony Johnson, Rashad Evans, all the guys over there. Alistair Overeem when he was over there, you know, I have inside information that he was doing EPO for a couple of years and that’s just that, that’s a fact.

“He has no good response, he can’t even defend himself, so, I think it’s pretty clear he’s on steroids. But it’s not going to make a difference, because when I get my hands on him, he will melt.”

What do you make of Covington’s EPO accusations? Who are you picking in Usman vs. Covington?