Cody Stamann Believes Sean O’Malley Will Eventually ‘Get Exposed’

UFC bantamweight contender Cody Stamann can understand why Sean O’Malley is getting a push from the promotion. However, he believes “Sugar” will eventually get exposed.

O’Malley is undefeated and grabbed the attention of MMA fans in part due to his personality and exciting fighting style.

The MMA Lab fighter most recently defeated Andre Soukhamthath last year and is now set to face Marlon Vera at UFC 239 on July 6.

Vera will arguably be his toughest opponent yet, but Stamann is not impressed. He believes the UFC are protecting O’Malley by giving him unranked opponents, and he can understand that.

“It makes sense. Sean O’Malley is obviously a bigger ticket seller than I am,” Stamann said on the Pull No Punches podcast. “I’m just a dumb country boy from Sparta. O’Malley’s really cool and he smokes pot and plays video games and that’s really cool.

“So more people want to watch him fight than watch me fight. He’s got cooler tattoos, all that stuff.”

O’Malley Will Get Exposed

In comparison, Stamann has already fought ranked competitors such as Bryan Caraway and Aljamain Sterling in five UFC fights so far.

He will meet another in Rob Font when they collide at UFC Greenville on June 22. And if his path crosses with O’Malley in the future, he believes the Montana native will get exposed.

“I understand why and I don’t get bitter by it, but I’m speaking the truth,” Stamann explained. “The kid is going to be protected. Anyone can see that he’s not fighting the guys I’m fighting. I fought the number eight guy in the world in my third UFC fight.

“He’s going to have an easier path, but that’s the great thing about MMA. Eventually, if you have a weakness and you’re a dork you’re going to get exposed. Eventually he’s going to have to fight somebody like me.”