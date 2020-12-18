UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley suggested YouTube star Jake Paul could knockout former 135lb champion Cody Garbrandt, something the former champ did not take lightly.

Garbrandt took to Twitter calling Paul a “reckless talking cunt” for taking jabs at Nate Diaz on the website.

Garbrandt’s remarks about Paul opened the door for Sean O’Malley to take a jab at the former UFC bantamweight champion,

Garbrandt took exception this, responding with ““You are the softest dude on the roster, wait you’re still are on the roster right?! Drink some more milk kid maybe one day you can fuck with the big dawgs.” – Garbrandt wrote.

Now O’Malley responded asking Garbrandt for a fight with him in the octagon. Cody Garbrandt quickly accepted and added that he would have a stretcher waiting for O’Malley.

I’ll have a stretcher ready for you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/kYQ61s9LZs — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 17, 2020

While Garbrandt is gearing up for his Flyweight debut and a potential title fight with Deiveson Figueiredo, a fight down the line between O’Malley and Garbrandt certainly seems to be a realistic possibility in the future. An O’Malley-Garbrandt bout would certainly be headline worthy and a major fight for the promotion.

Do you think we’ll see Cody Garbrandt and Sean O’Malley fight in the Octagon? When will it happen? How do you think it will play out?