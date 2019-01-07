Cody Garbrandt Returns Against Pedro Munhoz At UFC 235

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt’s UFC return is official.

“No Love” will face rising bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz at March 2’s UFC 235 pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto just confirmed the booking:

Breaking: Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz added to UFC 235. That card now has two title fights and three former UFC champions. Wow. pic.twitter.com/heeXk4mg2H — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 7, 2019

Garbrandt will return for his first fight since last August’s UFC 227. There, he was knocked out by champion TJ Dillashaw. The fight was Garbrandt’s second straight stoppage loss to Dillashaw. It’s hard to believe “No Love” has not won a UFC fight since he outclassed former champion Dominick Cruz at 2016’s UFC 207. That year, “No Love” stormed up the ranks by knocking out opponents one by one.

He’ll have no simple task to ease back in to fighting. Munhoz has won two straight fights in the UFC, He finished Bryan Caraway via TKO at November 30’s TUF 28 Finale after beating Brett Johns by decision. He’s won five out of his past six Octagon fights. His only loss in that span was a split decision to John Dodson.

With the addition of Garbrandt vs. Munhoz, UFC 235 is quickly shaping up to be the most stacked card of the New Year. This weekend, Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith and Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman title bouts were added to the pay-per-view event.