Former undisputed UFC bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt has revealed he’s been offered the opportunity to rematch fellow former division titleholder, Dominick Cruz as soon as July of this year by the promotion, following his recent return to the winner’s enclosure.

Garbrandt, who was expected to fight WEC veteran, Rani Yahya at UFC 285 earlier this month, managed to return to winning ways against short-notice replacement, Trevin Jones – securing an impressive unanimous decision victory.

As for Cruz, the former two-time undisputed bantamweight champion, has been sidelined since headlining UFC Fight Night San Diego back in August of last year, suffering a high kick knockout loss to incoming UFC Fight Night San Antonio headliner, Marlon Vera.

Initially matching with power-puncher, Garbrandt in the co-main event of UFC 2017 in December 2016, Cruz dropped his undisputed bantamweight crown to the then-undefeated Garbrandt, in one of the most heralded championship challenges in the history of the Octagon.

Cody Garbrandt reveals an offer to rematch Dominick Cruz is on the table

Voicing his interest in a rescheduled fight against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Yahya in the future, Garbrandt also revealed he had been approached with a rematch offer against Cruz for a UFC event in July.

“It was a good fight, man – he’s (Dominick Cruz) a legend of the sport,” Cody Garbrandt told MMA Junkie Radio during an interview. “It was a great night for me to fight such a masterclass performance gaainst one of the greatest bantamweights to ever do it. And it was great, you know? He’s still out here plugging along and doing his thing. It’s funny, Ali (Abdelaziz) hit me up the other day and was like, ‘Hey, would you like to do a Dominick Cruz rematch in July?’”

“… I’ve got nothing against Dominick, I have a lot of respect for him – not that I didn’t prior to us fighting,” Cody Garbrandt explained. “I have a lot of respect for him you know, and understanding of him. We’ve had a lot of conversations. We run into each other – I mean, that night was just my night. I feel like any night against Dominick Cruz will be my night, for sure.” (Transcribed by MMA News)