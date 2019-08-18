Cody Garbrandt Out Until 2020 With Injury

Spread the word!













Cody Garbrandt will not return to the Octagon until 2020.

The former bantamweight champion has been dealing with a bevy of injuries and was set to return by the end of 2019. Yet, that is no longer the case. His manager, Ali Abdelaziz, revealed the news to MMA Junkie via text message.

He reportedly suffered another injury in training last week and has a surgery scheduled. The report suggests Garbrandt suffered a torn tendon. This, of course, comes just weeks after he said he was cleared to fight and was eyeing a late 2019 return to the Octagon.

Garbrandt last fought back at UFC 235 in March where he was knocked out by Pedro Munhoz in the first round. It was his third loss in a row, all of which came by knockout. Before the loss to the Brazilian, he was knocked out in back-to-back fights at UFC 217 and UFC 227 by rival, T.J. Dillashaw.

“No Love” is 11-3 as a pro and currently ranked seventh in the division, but should fall even more once the rankings are updated after UFC 241. The exact timeline of when he will return is unknown, but it should be in early 2020. Who he will fight is also unknown at this time.

Who do you think Cody Garbrandt should fight upon his return in 2020?