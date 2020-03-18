Coach Owen Roddy Suggests Conor McGregor Is Fighting On July 11

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor could be fighting on July 11, according to his long-time striking coach Owen Roddy.

The Irishman has previously said he wants 2020 to be a season with a minimum of three fights. However, he hasn’t fought or been booked to fight since his empathic comeback win in January in which he stopped Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with a flurry of strikes inside one minute at UFC 246.

While nothing is official, Roddy believes the plan is for McGregor to fight on July 11 on a card to be determined. Although he is now worried that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could potentially derail the plan. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on Instagram Live, he explained.

“Yeah, most definitely. That’s the plan, hopefully. Bring the UFC back to life as well, with all these shows being cancelled and stuff like that. I think a fight on July 11 would bring the UFC back to life and get everybody back on track. My fingers are crossed, and I’m sure the rest of the world fingers are crossed for that fight.”

If Conor McGregor does compete on July 11, Roddy believes Justin Gaethje is the front runner for the fight, although he insists, they’ll be happy to and are ready to face anyone.

“Anyone to be honest, but you know, maybe Gaethje. There is a lot of talks about Gaethje. I mean, he is an exciting fighter. I would like to see it, I’m sure you’d like to see it and the rest of the world would like to see it. Yeah, potentially that, but to be honest, anyone. I know Conor is ready to go, and everyone will be ready to go by the time July comes around.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Would you like to see Conor McGregor face Justin Gaethje this July?