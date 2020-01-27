Coach: ‘Motivated’ Conor McGregor Can Beat Anyone

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor’s striking coach Owen Roddy doesn’t have a preference as to who his pupil faces next.

McGregor enjoyed a successful return to the Octagon when he outclassed Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds en route to a first-round TKO victory at UFC 246.

As for who he could face next, there are plenty of options. McGregor has already spoken of potentially stepping in should either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson pull out of their lightweight title fight at UFC 249 in April.

There’s also Justin Gaethje as well as welterweight fights with Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman. But for Roddy, it doesn’t really matter as he feels the new and motivated McGregor can beat anyone right now:

“I don’t really mind who it is,” Roddy said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I think Conor going in motivated, enjoying the training, the way he is, can beat any of them. I really believe that.”

Roddy added that he wouldn’t mind if McGregor continued to compete at welterweight as he answered many questions against Cerrone.

However, the final choice is ultimately up to McGregor.

“People were questioning can he carry that weight and that power up into that 170 weight class,” Roddy added. “But I’ve never seen him so ferocious in there. The shots he was throwing when Cerrone hit the ground were ferocious. You know what, not many people on this Earth can take those shots.

“I think he’s got lots of options. It’s always Conor’s choice. Whoever motivates Conor the most is the fight he will take place.”

Who do you think McGregor will face next?