Coach: Fabricio Werdum Wants Junior dos Santos Rematch For UFC Return

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is plotting his return to the Octagon.

Werdum is still serving a two-year suspension after violating the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) anti-doping policy. He will be eligible to return to action in May of 2020. Although the suspension took a huge chunk of his career, Werdum, 42, still plans to fight on.

In fact, Werdum’s head coach, Rafael Cordeiro, tells Combate that Werdum would like a rematch with fellow former heavyweight king Junior dos Santos upon his return.

“We believe that 2020 will be a great year with the return of our champion and will surely return to fight for the title,” Cordeiro said. “His fight with Cigano would be very interesting. I don’t know about him, but on Werdum’s side it’s something he’s wanted to do for a long time.

“When Werdum was champ, it didn’t make much sense. Now with both of them coming off defeats, it would be interesting. If you have a problem, solve it in there and do what you have to do. They are two great athletes and a rematch would be a good fight for the champion.”

Dos Santos handed Werdum his first knockout loss under the UFC banner back in 2008. “Cigano” knocked his fellow countryman out in the first round in just over a minute at UFC 90. Since, both men have gone on to see heavyweight title reigns.

Would you like to see a rematch between Werdum and “JDS?”