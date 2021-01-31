It looks like we can expect to see Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade in the coming months.

That’s according to Andrade’s coach Gilliard Parana who expects it to take place any time between March and May this year.

“We were offered the fight in December, but it was very short notice and she had just fought, she had some family, spiritual problems to solve,” he told Ag Fight (via BJ Penn). “They contacted us to fight Valentina (Shevchenko) in December again. There have been conversations two or three times. We are waiting for a date that is good for the event and for us.

“We are studying to see if there will be a date soon for this fight. Jessica’s next fight should be with Valentina, almost 100% sure. But if it turns out not to be, we will fight anyone, as it always has been. We asked the UFC to fight in March or April. Then, between March, April, May, the next fight (from Jessica) should come out, for sure.”

Shevchenko is coming off a fourth title defense after outpointing Jennifer Maia at UFC 255 back in November. Andrade, meanwhile, got her flyweight debut off to a successful start following a first-round TKO win over Katlyn Chookagian.

Given Shevchenko’s dominance in the division, many observers have been keen for her to face someone of former women’s strawweight champion Andrade’s caliber. It’s a fight UFC president Dana White was previously excited about as well while Shevchenko was also open to the idea.

“I’ll take any opponent they put in front of me.” Valentina said following her win over Maia. “But I think that the fairest thing would be to put Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy to face each other, but I don’t want to wait that long.

“That fight would be in a few months, then I would have to wait to face the winner a few more months after that. I don’t intend to wait too long, so why not fight Jessica? Fine by me.”

Hopefully, it becomes official in the coming weeks.

