Coach Breaks Down Renato Moicano’s ‘Predictable’ Performance Against ‘Korean Zombie’

Spread the word!













Rising UFC featherweight prospect Renato Moicano was absolutely shut down by “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung at UFC Greenville this past weekend (Sat. June 22, 2019).

The first-round knockout loss resulted in the Brazilian’s second-straight loss via finish. Shortly after the defeat, Combate caught up with Moicano’s coach, Gabriel de Oliveira, to get his thoughts on the performance. Oliveira called his fighter’s performance a bit “predictable,” leading to the KO:

“There is no analysis. There was no fight,” Oliveira said. “We are still flabbergasted, because that was one of the best camps Renato had. What happened is inexplicable. Maybe there was no technical mistake – because his technique is very refined – but he was predictable in there.

“He didn’t perform like he should. Maybe he was trying to take his time, but he was to aloof and his jab was studied, for sure. The guy learned the timing of his jab threw an overhand over it. You need to go in there turned up to 11.

“You need to be focused. We will have to go back to the drawing board, let Renato go a while without training, just rest. Then we’ll reassess some aspects of our training routines.”

Oliveira divulged that Moicano had a great camp and recovered from his weight-cut well. The 30-year-old simply couldn’t pull the trigger, which came as a bit of a surprise considering how confident the Moicano camp was heading into the fight:

“He was okay, he was normal. He recovered well from the weight cut, he was relaxed as usual. I can’t explain what happened. We expected a long fight, five rounds. We expected back-and-forth action, but unfortunately he was unable to land a single punch. We were surprised by a strike we knew he would throw.

“We worked on that, we knew he would time the jab and throw the overhand. But I don’t know, I don’t know what happened in the fight. He [Renato] didn’t go. I don’t know if he was distracted. It’s hard for us to swallow that, honestly. We weighed all the pros and cons in that fight and we had everything in our favor.

“When the fight started, we just couldn’t bring those to work in our advantage.”