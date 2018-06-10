CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson Full Fight Video Highlights

Former professional wrestling star Phil “CM Punk” Brooks entered the Octagon for the second time last night (June 9, 2018) at UFC 225, taking on Mike Jackson, a fellow 0-1 professional fighter.

Ultimately, Punk looked a bit better than he did in his debut in September 2016 when he was steamrolled by Mickey Gall, but he had little to offer, ending the fight bloodied and on the wrong end of a unanimous decision. Jackson wasn’t very active either, making the bout an extremely lackluster one, to say the least.

Check out the full fight video highlights below courtesy of FOX Sports: