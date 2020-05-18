Claudia Gadelha Tells Carla Esparza To Stop With ‘F*cking Excuses’ Following Greasing Comment

Spread the word!













Things are already heated between Claudia Gadelha and Carla Esparza if they are to have a rematch.

Following a razor-thin split decision win over Angela Hill in the co-main event of UFC Florida this past weekend, Gadelha was asked who she wanted to face next. Having already defeated Esparza in a close contest two years ago, the Brazilian called for a rematch with the former champion.

Esparza was reciprocative to the idea but having previously accused Gadelha of greasing her body in their UFC 225 contest — making it harder for her to grapple — she took a dig at the latter in her response.

“Let’s run it back!! Leave the grease at home this time 👊🏽 @ClaudiaGadelha_”

Gadelha: How The F*ck Am I Going To Grease?

That didn’t go down well with Gadelha who responded in the post-fight press conference.

“It’s 2020. The sport is evolving so much, come on,” Gadelha said (via MMA Fighting). “I have the commission following me from the time I step into the octagon to the time the fight is finish. How the f—k am I going to grease?

“Carla Esparza, stop with your f—king excuses, and let’s get back in there again.”

With her win over Hill, Gadelha is on a two-fight winning streak for the first time since 2017 as she looks to enter title contention once again.

As for Esparza, she recently earned a split decision win over Michelle Waterson at UFC 249 earlier this month to make it three wins in a row.

Given that their first meeting with each other ended in a split decision as well, it only seems fitting that a rematch be next for both competitors.

What do you make of Esparza’s greasing claims? Should they fight again next?