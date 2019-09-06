Spread the word!













Claudia Gadelha is eyeing a fight with new UFC strawweight champion, Weili Zhang.

The Brazilian challenger is currently set to fight Cynthia Calvillo at UFC Washington D.C. in December. Yet, she is hoping a win here could get her a shot at Zhang who she says she matches up well against.

“I definitely can be up there again,” Claudia Gadelha said to MMA Junkie. “I wanted to fight Jessica again, because I feel like she is really strong but not really technical. Her whole thing was her strength.

“She fought Weili [Zhang] in not a smart way. She rushed to knock her out and ended up being knocked out. I feel like Weili is a good champion. She’s a good fighter, and I’m definitely on that level. I want to get back in there.”

Although Claudia Gadelha believes she is on Weili Zhang’s level, she still doesn’t know how good the Chinese champion is. She says we haven’t seen enough of her or tested against multiple top fighters.

“It’s hard to tell,” Claudia Gadelha said. “She has a great record, but she hasn’t fought anybody in the highest level other than the last four girls she fought. We didn’t see a lot of her yet. I know she’s an amazing athlete. She has these amazing skills, but how far can she go? We don’t know yet. We’ve been in the game for so long, we want to get back in there and fight her.”

In the end, Claudia Gadelha, is just focused on her fight with Cynthia Calvillo but does hope a future fight with Zhang does happen. She wants to test herself against the best and that includes the current strawweight champion in Weili Zhang.

Who do you think would win the fight between Claudia Gadelha vs. Weili Zhang?