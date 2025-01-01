GWOAT Claressa Shields Moved to Tears by Critical Reception for ‘The Fire Inside’ Biopic

Flint native Claressa Shields is a trailblazer being the first American woman to win Olympic gold in boxing, and is basking in the heartfelt response to her new biographical film, The Fire Inside. Directed by Rachel Morrison and penned by Barry Jenkins, the movie chronicles Shields’ rise to Olympic glory, her struggles growing up in Flint, Michigan, and the challenges she faced even after achieving athletic success.

Claressa Shields

Shields recently shared her emotional reaction to the film’s reception. “It’s overwhelming, honestly. Seeing people connect with my story on such a deep level is humbling. I never imagined it would touch so many hearts,” she said during a Q&A session following the film’s premiere.

On X, Claressa Shields added:

“I’m crying my eyes out. All the support for “The Fire Inside” is so touching! Changing so many hearts & lives! Everyone who got tickets thank you so much. It means the world!”

A Critical Triumph

The film, starring Ryan Destiny as Shields, has been met with critical acclaim. It boasts a 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with top critics giving it an even higher score of 96%. Reviewers have praised the film’s approach to the sports biopic genre, delving beyond the underdog story to explore the realities Shields faced after her Olympic win.

Critics have lauded Ryan Destiny’s portrayal of Shields, calling it “raw and authentic.” Rachel Morrison’s directorial debut has also been widely celebrated for its compelling visuals and energy.

The Fire Inside

What sets The Fire Inside apart is its unflinching focus on Shields’ life after the gold medal. The film portrays her return to Flint, where poverty and limited endorsement opportunities presented significant hurdles. This perspective resonated with fans and critics. Offering a glimpse into the struggles of an athlete beyond the spotlight.

“It’s not just my story—it’s the story of so many people in Flint and across the world who are fighting to overcome the odds,” Shields remarked. “I hope this film inspires them to keep pushing.”

Fans have flooded social media with praise for the film, sharing how Shields’ journey has inspired them. Many have highlighted the film’s message of perseverance. After capturing Olympic Gold, Claressa Shields would go on to capture undisputed boxing titles across multiple divisions.