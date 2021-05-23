Fau Vake, a training partner of Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, has tragically passed away aged 25.

City Kickboxing confirmed Vake’s death in a statement to The New Zealand Herald.

“It is with inexplicable sadness almost seven days to the hour after his hospital admission, Fau’s fight to find his way back to us ended,” the statement read. “At this tragic time, the Vake family and City Kickboxing ask for time to grieve and reflect on the loss of Fau – a father, a son and a much loved brother to us all. We will speak when the time is right to ensure Fau’s loss is not forgotten, but for now please respect our privacy.”

Vake was the father to a three-year-old daughter. He had been on life support since being attacked by four men early last Sunday. City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman said at the time that the situation was “pretty dire” and that his team was “praying for a miracle” in his recovery.

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya had also taken to social media to ask his fans for their prayers.

Fau is alive and still fighting!!!

Please please pray for him 🌍 pic.twitter.com/vIzzmqkeuI — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) May 18, 2021

Mike Angove, another coach at City Kickboxing, said that it has been a tough week for everyone in the camp.

“He has fought. He has fought every step of the way against catastrophic injuries and it’s only his heart that’s kept him in it for so long.

“Right now we are just very very sad and we need to take our time to remember him. We will be with him and his family up in hospital over the next few days.”

Four men have been charged in the assault that led to Vake’s death. Two of them are charged with common assault. A third faces two counts of assaulting with intent to injure, while the fourth is charged with wounding with intent and injuring with intent.

Everyone at LowKick MMA sends our sincerest condolences to Fau Vake’s friends and family.