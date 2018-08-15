Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Possible Date Revealed By Oscar De La Hoya

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 looks to be actually happening and we even have a date for the trilogy fight thanks in large part to Oscar De La Hoya.

After months of both fighters talking about this fight and taking shots at each other, the terms of a contract for a third fight has been agreed upon.

This fight won’t be promoted by the UFC or Bellator MMA but rather under the banner of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Over the past months, both Ortiz and Liddell have already gone on record by stating that they would be coming out of retirement to fight once again.

Their History

Liddell and Ortiz have fought twice throughout their legendary careers, with “The Iceman” knocking out Ortiz at UFC 47 in 2004 and UFC 66 in 2006.

Since that second fight, however, Liddell has lost five of his six bouts with four of those losses coming via stoppage. He then retired in 2010 and hasn’t competed in nearly eight years.

Ortiz, meanwhile, last competed at Bellator 170 in January 2017, scoring a first-round submission victory over Chael Sonnen. Prior to that, he had won two of his three previous fights.

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Possible Date

We do know that his fight will air on pay-per-view and mark Golden Boy’s first MMA event. The latest update on this fight was the fact that Oscar De La Hoya filed an application last month with the California State Athletic Commission.

The reason for it was to hold an event on Nov. 24 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The main event listed on the application is Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3. De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV earlier this week that the fight is slated to take place on the November 25 weekend.