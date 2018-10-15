Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Full Fight Card Announced

Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotion will make history on November 24 when the boxing legend throws his hat into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will headline the night of fights that features a total of 17 bouts. The event will consist of a six-fight main card, six fights that are being billed as “swing bouts,” and five amateur fights.

As with any MMA event at this stage, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) must first sign off on the proposed bouts before it becomes official. However, that is a formality at this point.

Here is the current Golden Boy MMA fight card and lineup that will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (courtesy of MMA Junkie):

Pay-Per-View Main Card:

Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz

Kenneth Berg vs. Jorge Gonzalez

Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero

Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios

Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor

Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota

Swing Bouts:

Albert Morales vs. Cleber Luciano

Jose Huerta vs. Fernie Garcia

Kendall Grove vs. Andre Walker

Dave Terrel vs. Johnny Cisneros

Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones

Weston Wilson vs. Mike Segura

Amateur bouts: