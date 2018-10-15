Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Full Fight Card Announced

Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotion will make history on November 24 when the boxing legend throws his hat into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).
Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz will headline the night of fights that features a total of 17 bouts. The event will consist of a six-fight main card, six fights that are being billed as “swing bouts,” and five amateur fights.
As with any MMA event at this stage, the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) must first sign off on the proposed bouts before it becomes official. However, that is a formality at this point.
Here is the current Golden Boy MMA fight card and lineup that will take place at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (courtesy of MMA Junkie):
Pay-Per-View Main Card:
- Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz
- Kenneth Berg vs. Jorge Gonzalez
- Gleison Tibau vs. Efrain Escudero
- Walel Watson vs. Ricardo Palacios
- Deron Winn vs. Tom Lawlor
- Jay Silva vs. Oscar Cota
Swing Bouts:
- Albert Morales vs. Cleber Luciano
- Jose Huerta vs. Fernie Garcia
- Kendall Grove vs. Andre Walker
- Dave Terrel vs. Johnny Cisneros
- Craig Wilkerson vs. Joshua Jones
- Weston Wilson vs. Mike Segura
Amateur bouts:
- Isaiah Culpepper vs. Djavan Coleman
- Joshua Kim vs. Geoffrey Thomas
- Jonathan Kim vs. Mauro Gutierrez
- Tyler Schafer vs. Maria Favela
- Julianna Miller vs. Diana Mendoza